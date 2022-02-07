LUXCoin (LUX) Achieves Market Cap of $154,970.34

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $154,970.34 and $73.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,681.74 or 0.99919723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00075279 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00259814 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00161508 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.74 or 0.00334155 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006642 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001289 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001488 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,964,090 coins and its circulating supply is 12,956,857 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

