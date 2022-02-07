LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LYB opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

