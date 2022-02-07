Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Down 12.9%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 207,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 52,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market cap of C$44.77 million and a PE ratio of -9.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

