Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $63,729,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

