Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 14.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 251,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

