Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

DPZ opened at $438.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.56.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

