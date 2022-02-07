Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 21,967 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of nCino worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 495,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,375,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

