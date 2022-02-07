Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 599 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $72.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

