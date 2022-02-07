Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,890 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 201,905 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($79.78) to €75.00 ($84.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

NYSE BUD opened at $61.15 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.