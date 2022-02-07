Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $206.45 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average of $214.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

