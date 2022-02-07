Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 13,659 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $603,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.57 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

