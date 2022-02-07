Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 192.05% from the company’s current price.

MDGL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.33. 5,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,308. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

