Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Socket Mobile worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCKT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth about $137,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 24.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

