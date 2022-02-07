Maplelane Capital LLC Buys New Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $64,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $22,013,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $21,415,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $13,341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $11,161,000.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. 2,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

