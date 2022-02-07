Maplelane Capital LLC Has $14.80 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Maplelane Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,999 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39,388.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $25,947,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $136.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.76 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

