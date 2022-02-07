Maplelane Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,266,000. Maplelane Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $2,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $13,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

