Maplelane Capital LLC Sells 109,999 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Maplelane Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,999 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39,388.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.76 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

