Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,574 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 3.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Microchip Technology worth $146,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

