Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,179 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $57,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.49. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

