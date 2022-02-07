Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,179 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $57,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LIN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.49. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.
Linde Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde (LIN)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.