Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,036 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $101,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52,720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 65,901 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 26,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $403.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

