MarketAxess (MKTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/28/2022 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarketAxess is experiencing market share gains across all credit products and geographic regions. The company enters into strategic alliances and acquisitions that enable it to enter new markets and, launch new products or services. The company's Open Trading platform is also benefiting from automation in trading. It enjoys a strong liquidity position and continuous growth in free cash flow with the help of which the company can prudently deploy capital. However, the bond trading volumes are suffering from low levels of credit market volatility. With the ongoing economic revival, bond trading somewhat tapered down is weighing on commission revenues. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. It reported weak fourth-quarter earnings due to escalating costs and decreased trading volumes from the total credit category.”

1/27/2022 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $375.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $490.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $499.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $424.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $426.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $386.00 to $369.00.

1/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $476.00 to $471.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $505.00 to $499.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $405.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $6.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.67. 8,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,775. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

