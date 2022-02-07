Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $160.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.88. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

