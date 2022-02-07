Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 362.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 127,453 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 60.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.