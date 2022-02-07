Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.