Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.35 Million Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Cars.com worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CARS opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09.
Several analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
