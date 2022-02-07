Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.35 Million Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Cars.com worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARS opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

