Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.18% of SpartanNash worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $927.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

SPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.