Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Conduent worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.63 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $985.24 million, a PE ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.