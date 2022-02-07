Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Century Communities by 22.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

