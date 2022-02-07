Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
