Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

