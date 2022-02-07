Master Contract Token Hits Market Capitalization of $582,827.59 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $582,827.59 and approximately $52,516.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.45 or 0.07139484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00073581 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 351.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

