MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. 128,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

