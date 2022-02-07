Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $115.98 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

