Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at BTIG Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Match Group stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

