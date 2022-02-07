Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAXN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $302.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 168,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

