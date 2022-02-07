MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of MEIP opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $202.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.46. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

