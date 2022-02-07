Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $219,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

NYSE MOH opened at $298.77 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.91.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

