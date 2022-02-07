Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $216.93 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $146.22 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

