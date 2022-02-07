Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 3,130 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,880,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

NYSE DVN opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.