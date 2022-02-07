Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

ALLY opened at $48.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

