Merck & Co., Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $8.80 Per Share (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will earn $8.80 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.28. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $784,989,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

