Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $69,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after acquiring an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.28. 109,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,248,011. The company has a market cap of $197.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
