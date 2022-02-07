Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $69,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after acquiring an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.28. 109,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,248,011. The company has a market cap of $197.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.