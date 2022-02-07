Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,929 shares of company stock worth $4,074,846. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $268.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.84 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on MLAB. StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

