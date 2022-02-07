Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Keenan Capital LLC

Keenan Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.3% of Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $52,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 39,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $238.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

