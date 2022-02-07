Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Cut to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.53.

FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.25. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

