Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $2.76 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $2.03 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00006261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002687 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

