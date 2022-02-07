MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 37.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 246,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.46 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

