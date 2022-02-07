Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

