Model N (NYSE:MODN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $943.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Model N by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Model N by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

