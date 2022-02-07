monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Up 7.8%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.00 and last traded at $201.00. 905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 618,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Cowen raised their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. raised their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.75.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

