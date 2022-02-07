MONK (MONK) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $4,421.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006667 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

